On Nirbhaya's 6th anniversary, 3-year-old girl gangraped in Delhi

New Delhi: On the sixth anniversary of the Nirbhaya rape case, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 40-year-old neighbour in Delhi's Bindapur area on Sunday.

The accused has been held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act while the toddler has been admitted to the hospital. The accused, a security guard lives on the same building where the girl stays with her parents, who are daily wages labourers by profession.

Speaking on the matter, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said, "It's been six years since Nirbhaya incident took place, even today nothing has changed in Delhi and the country. Today a three-year-old girl from Delhi was raped by a 40-year-old man. When found she was bleeding profusely and from last three hours, she's in the operation theatre. The child is battling for her life."

Cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi over women safety situation in the national capital, the DCW chief asked him to set up fast-track courts to execute rapists, who rape minor girls, within six months of crime. The unfortunate incident reported on the same day when a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by five men and a juvenile. The victim, who was severely assaulted, was thrown out on the road along with her male friend. She succumbed to injuries at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on December 29, where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.