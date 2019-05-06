On polling day, Rahul Gandhi cancels Amethi visit; Smriti says insult to people

[India], May 6 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for cancelling his visit to Amethi on the polling day, which she said is "an insult to the people" of the constituency.

"Rahul Gandhi has once again cheated the people of Amethi. I did not know that Rahul Gandhi could become so egotistic that he will not appear on the polling day. At least, he should have not insulted the people of his constituency. The person who can lie on the matter of his tours should never be trusted by the people," Irani said while speaking to ANI.

In response to Irani's statement, Congress MLC Deepak Singh said: "Smriti Irani is frustrated as she is losing her deposit in Amethi. Her allegation shows that people have given mandate in favour of the Congress. People of Amethi told Rahul Gandhi to look after the country and they will look after Amethi. This is the reason Rahul Gandhi did not come to Amethi today." Irani has faced Rahul in Amethi Lok Sabha seat for which the polling took place on Monday. Gandhi has been winning this seat since 2004. In the last Lok Sabha polls, he had defeated Irani by a margin of over one lakh votes. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)