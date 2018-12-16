On Vijay Diwas, Rajnath highlights India's improved internal security

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday opined that the internal security of India has vastly improved during the last four years, adding that while left-wing extremism-affected districts have shrunk from 90 to just about 12, there has been an 80 per cent improvement in insurgency in the North-East.

Speaking at a function organised to celebrate Vijay Diwas in the national capital, Rajnath also said the Border Security Force (BSF) has been given full freedom to retaliate effectively to ceasefire violations from Pakistan.

He further highlighted how he tackled the threat of Naxalism when he was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"Naxals had killed several forest officers working there. I called all the Director Generals (of Police) and told them this problem should be solved. They told me the biggest problem is people that will take it to human rights commission. I told them not to worry about it, I'll put it on file that the operation was conducted under my orders. In one day, we neutralised 16 Naxals and since then, Naxalism hasn't spread in the state," he explained.

The Home Minister further said veteran ex-servicemen can play a key role in inculcating a sense of national pride among our youth.

Recalling the heroics of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Maha Vir Chakra awardee, and Major Somnath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Rajnath lamented the fact that today's youth idolises cricketers and film stars, but will fail to name a single Param Vir Chakra recipients.

Rajnath also said that martyrs like Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh were all driven by passionate patriotism. Society has to stand up with the veterans today and an action plan needs to be framed to preserve individual honour and the nation's integrity among the citizens, he added.

"Our armed forces proved in 1971 they have the capability to rewrite history and redraw maps. Indian Army has since emerged as a professional model before the world," he added.

The Union Home Minister further honoured the families of bravehearts and released the first quarterly newsletter of Veterans India association. Rajnath also declared his one month's salary as a contribution to the organisation's corpus fund for martyrs' welfare.

Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on December 16 to mark India's victory in the 1971 war, where Bangladesh was freed from the clutches of Pakistan.(ANI)