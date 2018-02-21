On what basis Nirav Modi branded fugitive, questions lawyer

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Attorney of Nirav Modi on Wednesday reiterated that his client was not an absconder and questioned as to on what basis he has been branded as a fugitive.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Aggarwal said, "Please explain to me who is a fugitive? He has been summoned to either appear in person or through authorised representatives. You have branded him as a fugitive on what basis, please tell me. There are so many people who are out of country because they have global business."

The lawyer also said that the strategy, in this case, will be worked out once the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files charge-sheet. "After CBI charge sheet comes out, of course, one will face it. The fate of the case is 'khoda paahad, nikali chuiya'. I have seen each and every bank document, so each fulcrum of this case's basis is wrong," he added. The lawyer had earlier also refuted the reports that his client was absconding, saying that he was out of India for "business purposes". Speaking to media here, Vijay Aggarwal said, "This is your perception that he is absconder. He (Nirav Modi) is not absconding. He has a global business and he went out of India for business purpose. Now his passport has been revoked. His family members, some of them are foreign nationals, also stay abroad most of the time." Niravi Modi and Gitanjali Gems Chairman and Managing Director Mehul Choksi have been accused of cheating the PNB to the tune of over Rs. 11300 crores. The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI are probing the matter and conducting searches and raids at various locations linked with Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems. (ANI)