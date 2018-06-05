On World Enviornment Day, Tamil Nadu decides to ban plastic from Jan 2019

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced banning use of plastic items, including non-biodegradable bags, from January 2019 in the interest of the environment and to "gift a plastic-free" state to future generations.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami's announcement in the state assembly coincided with International Environment Day on Tuesday.

Late chief minister J Jayalalithaa had earlier constituted an expert panel on the issue that had suggested banning plastic products, including bags, plates and cups, and recommended that traditional items such as plantain leaves and plates made of palm leaves be used, Palaniswami said.

The chief minister said non-biodegradable plastic products, mainly polythene covers affect the environment, impeding water flow. Burning plastic also causes problems, he said, adding that plastic products contributed to various forms of pollution-- air, land and water. "Considering the damage caused by plastic, and to ensure this is not left behind for future generations, the Amma government has decided to ban non-biodegradable plastic covers, plates, cups, water packets, straws and bags," he said. However, plastic sachets used to pack milk, curd and oil, besides those used to wrap medical products, will be exempted from the ban, Palaniswami said.