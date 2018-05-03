On World Press Freedom Day, journalist allegedly assaulted

[India], May 3 (ANI): A journalist was allegedly assaulted by some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers inside the Malappuram Press Club on World Press Freedom Day.

According to police, "RSS workers were carrying out a protest march, during which protesters tried to stop vehicles on road, leading to an altercation after which the journalist was attacked."

"A case has been registered against 10 RSS workers under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including those related to unlawful assembly and rioting besides the Kerala Public Way Restriction of Assemblies and Procession Act," the police further said.

This incident was condemned by the media fraternity in Kerala. Following the attack, journalists took out a march to the Secretariat in Malappuram protesting against the attack on media personnel. They raised slogans condemning the incident and lit candles to mark their protest. (ANI)