Once again, Rahul Gandhi caught winking in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi was caught winking in the Lok Sabha once again on Friday, six months after stoking a controversy by a similar action in the House.

Gandhi was seen winking during the high-pitched debate on Rafale fighter deal when AIADMK leader M Thambidurai was making his point.

The 48-year-old Congress leader was seated just behind Thambidurai but it was not clear as to whom he was winking at.

The video immediately went viral.