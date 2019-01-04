  1. Sify.com
Once again, Rahul Gandhi caught winking in Parliament

Last Updated: Fri, Jan 04, 2019 20:34 hrs
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi was caught winking in the Lok Sabha once again on Friday, six months after stoking a controversy by a similar action in the House.

Gandhi was seen winking during the high-pitched debate on Rafale fighter deal when AIADMK leader M Thambidurai was making his point.

The 48-year-old Congress leader was seated just behind Thambidurai but it was not clear as to whom he was winking at.

The video immediately went viral.

He had earlier stoked a controversy in July when he winked in the House, at that time during the debate on No-Confidence Motion.

At that time he had winked at his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia after hugging a seemingly displeased Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter's seat.