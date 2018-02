[India] Feb. 27 (ANI): The Hyderabad police's cyber cell on Tuesday arrested a man for laundering money online on the context of giving jobs to people.

The accused who confessed to his crime was apprehended by the police authorities from the Aliabad area of the city.

The accused, Raghavendra used to run a fake company by the name of Eco Pound systems.

A case has now been registered under Sections 419, 420 IPC and Section 66(D) of IT Act. (ANI)