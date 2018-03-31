One arrested for murder of six-year-old in Delhi

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): The police have arrested one individual in connection with the murder of a six-year-old child here in Kapashera area.

The body of the child, who went missing on March 27, was found on the road the same night itself.

Thereafter, the police took one person into custody for interrogation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly misbehaved with the child before the murder took place.

Investigation in this regard is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)