One arrested for sexually harassing girl in Bihar

[India] June 25 (ANI): One person was arrested after the video of a girl being sexually harassed in Bihar's Kaimur district went viral on social media, police said.

The incident happened on May 27 in Masahi village that falls under the Bhagwanpur police station, said Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faraguddin.

"Some men sexually harassed the girl and made a video which was then posted on social media. An FIR was lodged at Bhagwanpur police station following which the arrest was made," Faraguddin said.

A similar incident happened in the district earlier this month. Two people were arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the district after a video of the same surfaced. The incident took place in Bhagwanpur village where six people were filmed assaulting a minor girl. (ANI)