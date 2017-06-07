One arrested in connection with Manesar gang-rape case

[India], June 7 (ANI): Gurgaon Police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of one person in connection with the May 29 ganag rape case in Manesar.

Sketches of the three men who allegedly gang-raped the woman were released by the police on Tuesday. It maybe recalled that the woman's nine-month-old daughter was thrown out of the auto rickshaw, leading to its death last week.

According to the 22-year-old woman, she was going to her parents' house in Khandsa village around midnight on 29 May with her daughter after having an argument with her husband.

She boarded the an auto rickshaw in which the three accused were already sitting. She told the police that the accused started molesting her as soon as she sat in the vehicle. When the woman started shouting, the infant began crying. The three men threw the girl child out of the auto rickshaw and took turns to rape her. The woman yesterday filed a complaint of gang-rape and murder with the Manesar police station. A case has been filed against unknown persons. (ANI)