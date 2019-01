[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Sumit Gupta, an accused in Moti Nagar factory collapse incident has been arrested, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Delhi Monika Bhardwaj on Saturday.

A part of a factory at Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar had collapsed on January 3, claiming lives of eight people and injuring eight others.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to Bhardwaj, the collapse was triggered due to a cylinder blast. (ANI)