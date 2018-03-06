One arrested in Mumbai building collapse case

[India], Mar. 06 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday arrested one person in connection with Bhendi Bazaar building collapse, which claimed 37 lives last year.

The arrested person has been identified as Hashim Wajuddin, an official of Saifee Burhani Upliftment trust.

Wajuddin will be produced before a court on Tuesday, the police said.

On August 31, 2017, up to 37 people lost their lives after the three-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area. The building was reportedly 117 years old. (ANI)