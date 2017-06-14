One Bolivian, two Nigerian nationals arrested with drugs

[India], June 14 (ANI): One Bolivian citizen along with two Nigerian nationals were on Wednesday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau with huge amount of drugs in the national capital.

The 2.5 kg cocaine worth about Rs. 25 crore in the International market.

Earlier in June, 14, the Delhi Police special cell arrested four key members of an international narcotic drug cartel and recovered five kilograms of drug with an international value of Rs. 40 crore.

In a similar incident, at least three members of a drug peddling gang were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force here on June 1.

The city police had seized 450 grams of Ketamine drug and three cell phones from their possession. Earlier in May, the city police arrested nine students for selling marijuana near an engineering college at Ibrahimpatnam and seized 1.1 kilo marijuana from them. In a similar case, the Ludhiana Special Task Force (STF) earlier this week arrested two persons from India-Pakistan border near Ferozepur in connection with drug trafficking. The team also recovered five kilogram heroin, valued Rs. 25 crore in the international market. (ANI)