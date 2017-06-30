One civilian injured in Pakistan shelling on LoC

Jammu: One civilian was injured on Friday as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.





"A woman identified as Naseem Akhtar, 35, was hit by a splinter in her shoulder during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Bhimber Gali (BG) sector," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.





A water tanker was also hit by a shell fired from across the LoC in Basooni village, where the lady sustained the splinter injury.



Earlier the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Friday on LoC in the BG sector of Rajouri district.

Reacting to an earlier report, the spokesman clarified that firing and shelling was going on in BG sector which falls in part in both Rajouri and Poonch districts.

"BG sector falls in two districts of Poonch and Rajouri, but today's (Friday's) firing has taken place in the Rajouri part of the sector," the spokesman said.

Mehta said Pakistan Army used small arms, mortars and automatics to fire at Indian positions in the BG sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The shelling and firing started at 4.15 a.m. The Indian Army is strongly and effectively responding to Pakistan," the defence sources said.

Two Indian soldiers were injured on Thursday in Pakistan firing