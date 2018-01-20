One civilian killed in ceasefire violation in R.S. Pura

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): One civilian was killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) paramilitary soldier was injured during a ceasefire violation from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's R S Pura Sector on Saturday.

Earlier, the Pakistan Rangers again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the R S Pura and Akhnoor Sectors.

The Indian Army is retaliating and cross-border firing is still on as per latest reports.

Saturday was the third consecutive day of shelling of civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs) in India by the Pakistan Rangers.

On Friday, at least 11 civilians were injured across Jammu and Kashmir in firing from across the border. (ANI)