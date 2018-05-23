One civilian killed in Pakistan shelling in Kathua

[India], May 23 (ANI): One civilian was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday after Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling in Kathua's Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire in RS Pura sector.

Earlier today, one civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Arnia Sector.

Earlier on May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, killing a total of five people including one Border Security Force jawan and four civilians.

Following the heavy shelling, the district administration had sent a bulletproof vehicle to border village Bobiya and evacuated the people to safe place. Pakistan has been violating ceasefire and resorting to heavy shelling in Hiranagar, Samba, Ramgarh, Arnia and Suchetgarh sectors in the state over the last few weeks. (ANI)