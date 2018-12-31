One Congress crocodile down, says Harsimrat on Sajjan Kumar's surrender

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that one Congress 'magarmach' (crocodile) is down, referring to the surrender of Sajjan Kumar, who was sentenced to ife-imprisonment for his role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"One Congress 'magarmach' down with Sajjan Kumar being forced to surrender to undergo life imprisonment. Two more , Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath are left before case reaches the Gandhi family and their role in killing of Sikhs is exposed. Then only will there be final closure to 1984 genocide," Harsimrat Kaur Badal told ANI.

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was awarded life sentence by the Delhi High Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case surrendered at the Karkardooma District Court here on Monday. Overturning the acquittal granted to Kumar by a trial court in 2013, the Delhi High Court on December 17 convicted Kumar and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Kumar was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a Gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984. At least 3,000 people were killed in the riots. The court, which had asked the former MP to surrender before December 31, made stinging observations over the investigations and said there "appeared to be ongoing large-scale efforts to suppress cases against him". "Now with Sajjan Kumar in jail for life, Rahul Gandhi should tell why his family sheltered him for 34 years. Few months back Rahul claimed no Congressmen were involved in 1984 genocide. What Sajjan, Tytler and Kamal Nath hold over Gandhi family? Why are they protected and rewarded with plum posts?" Harsimrat added. "Wheels of justice for 1984 carnage start moving 34 years after Congressmen Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath led mobs killed Sikhs and torched their Gurdwaras. Sajjan is in jail for life. Now turn of Tytler and Nath and exposure of Gandhi family in committing genocide of Sikhs," said Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (ANI)