One CRPF jawan killed in encounter in Sukma

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost his life in an encounter between Naxals and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The gunfight took place when troops of 212 battalion of CRPF, 208 CoBRA, along with Chhattisgarh police were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) near Kistaram camp in Sukma yesterday.

Mortal remains of the jawan, who died were brought to Kistaram camp and to be airlifted to Raipur.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)