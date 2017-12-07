One dead, 20 injured in bus-truck collision

[India], December 7 (ANI): One died and several passengers were injured when a speeding bus and container truck collided head on today at the busy Nanthoor Junction in Mangaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Kavitha (50), a helper at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru.

She was crossing the road when she was hit by the bus and died on the spot.

According to police, the city bus was plying from Bikkarnakatte towards Hampankatta and the truck from Gujarat was plying towards Pumpwell.

In the incident, the truck driver and the passengers on the bus suffered injuries. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital immediately. Mangaluru East Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating. (ANI)