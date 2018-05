[India] May 5 (ANI): A cameraman from Jammu and Kashmir's information department died after a car in state Deputy Chief Minister Kalvinder Gupta's cavalcade met with an accident.

The Deputy Chief Minister's car, which was towards the rear end of the cavalcade was unscathed, but the car in which the cameraperson was travelling fell into a canal.

The incident took place in Jammu's Greater Kailash area.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)