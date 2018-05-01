One dead in Delhi factory fire, two hospitalised

New Delhi: A man was killed and two others taken ill on Tuesday when they inhaled smoke from a fire that broke out in a nail polish factory in west Delhi, a fire officer said.

The Delhi Fire Services control room was called around 4:15 PM about the blaze that broke out in a three-storey factory in Mangolpuri. Eight fire tenders doused the flames around 5:30 PM.

Three men present on the second floor had inhaled smoke, following which they were taken to a nearby hospital where one of them was declared brought dead, the officer said.

All three remain unidentified as yet.