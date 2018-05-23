One dead in fresh violence in Thoothukudi

[India], May 23 (ANI): One person was killed and three injured on Wednesday as fresh violence broke out in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar in the wake of anti-Sterlite protests here.

With this latest incident, the death toll has reached 12.

Earlier in the day, additional security was deployed outside the Thoothukudi General Hospital after a bus was set ablaze there by protesters.

On Tuesday, 11 people were killed and more than 65 injured during protests against the construction of a new copper smelter by the Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.

The agitation turned violent after protestors were barred from marching up to the plant, due to which they began to pelt stones and toppled police vehicles. In retaliation, police officials resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd to contain the situation. In the wake of the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased, Rs 3 lakh for the severely injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries, Palaniswami also announced government jobs for the family of the deceased. Meanwhile, a commission headed by a retired High Court judge has been constituted to probe the incident. The locals are up in arms against the construction of the copper plant, claiming that it would pollute groundwater in their area and cause serious environmental hazards. (ANI)