[India], Jan 6 (ANI): A person was killed and over 12 were critically injured on Saturday after a container truck and pick-up truck collided near Itarsi, in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh.

The injured were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital in Itarsi for further treatment. The condition of four injured are said to be critical.

The reason behind the collision is yet to be ascertained.

All passengers were going to visit goddess Dham Salkanpur temple. (ANI)