One detained for sharing on social media his photograph of casting vote

[India], May 19 (ANI): One person has been detained here for allegedly posting his photograph on social media in which he can be seen casting his vote in the favour of a particular candidate in the Lok Sabha election.

According to the district public relations office, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab had come across some media reports where some people had posted photos of a person casting his vote.

Following which the district administration swung into action and checked voter list as well as the social media account of the person to trace his whereabouts. Subsequently, he was detained by the police.

Police is investigating whether the photograph posted on social media was clicked by the accused or by some other person. Further investigation is underway. Voting is underway in 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab today in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. A total of 918 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)