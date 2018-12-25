One detained with fake ID card at Pune AFMC

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Indian Army on Tuesday detained a trespasser in the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) campus here.

The man identified as Syed Junaid Syed Akhtar was caught by the security personnel for possessing fake identity card of the AFMC campus and wearing an Army uniform.

During the initial investigation, the accused in a statement to police divulged that he had lied to his mother that he has got admission in AFMC. In order to prove his claim he got a uniform stitched and got some pictures clicked.

An interrogation is underway to ascertain if Akhtar has links with any terrorist organisations. More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)