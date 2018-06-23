  1. Sify.com
  4. One died, five injured in Delhi wall collapse

Last Updated: Sat, Jun 23, 2018 19:10 hrs

[India], June 23 (ANI): A man died and five others were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Saturday.

Inspector Praveen Rawata of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the exact reason for the wall collapse is not yet known.

"Our team immediately rushed to the spot as soon as we got the information. The injured were all labourer, who were working at the construction site. They have been shifted to AIIMS hospital for treatment," Rawat said. (ANI)



