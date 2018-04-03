One gets bail, two sent to custody for assaulting BJP MLA in Delhi

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): A person was granted bail and two others were on Tuesday sent to judicial custody in connection with an assault on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma.

Three persons were arrested when Sharma and his family were on Sunday night assaulted as they got into a fight with a family returning from a birthday party over the issue of parking of a car in front of the MLA's home in Preet Vihar.

According to police, the people, including women, began assaulting Sharma and his family when they parked their car in front of the MLA's house to eat ice-cream and the guard requested them to take away the VEHICLE.

The people, who were allegedly drunk, started attacking Sharma, with a woman slapping him, as soon as the MLA arrived there with police. The police had registered an FIR into the matter and initiated an investigation.(ANI)