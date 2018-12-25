One held for vandalising Rajiv Gandhi's statue in Ludhiana

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): One person was arrested in the case of vandalising the statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Rajiv Gandhi here on Tuesday. He has been identified as Gurdeep Singh Gosha.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against two persons Mitpal Singh and Gurdeep Singh this connection. Police said that Singh was still absconding.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashwani Kapoor told ANI: "The statue of Rajiv Gandhi was blackened by 8-10 people earlier today. Two of them were identified and one person has been arrested in connection with the case." "Further probe is underway," he added.

Accusing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of vandalising Gandhi's statue, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked its president Sukhbir Singh Badal to apologise for allegedly indulging in pretty politics. "Indulgence in such petty and condemnable actions will not absolve you or your family of the many sins of omission and commission against the Guru Granth Sahib and the Sikh community," Chief Minister told Sukhbir in a statement. The Punjab Chief Minister has directed the district police to immediately identify the culprits responsible for the violence and take stringent action against them, as per law. (ANI)