One held in Surat rape case

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): One person was arrested on Saturday, in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Surat.

The person was arrested from Ahmedabad.

The body of the minor girl, believed to be in the age group of 9 to 11 years was found from a cricket ground in Bhestan area of Surat on April 6, with 86 injury marks.

After a five-hour-long post-mortem, it was revealed that the girl was raped and tortured for at least eight days, and was later strangled to death.

On April 17, the victim was identified to be a resident of Andhra Pradesh who had gone missing in October last year. The police had registered a case of rape and booked the unidentified accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)