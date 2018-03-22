One ICU completely vacated for Jayalalithaa, CCTVs off: Apollo Hospital chief

Other than being a powerful politician and a five-time chief minister, Jayalalithaa Jayaraman, also known as Puratchi Thalaivi, was once also a prolific and versatile actress in Tamil cinema, between 1961-1980.



Pratap Reddy also mentioned that an Intense Care Unit (ICU) was completely vacated for Jayalalalithaa and she was the only patient there."Unfortunately they (CCTVs) were switched off. Jayalalithaa got admitted and one ICU was completely occupied only by her. So they removed the footage because they did not want everyone to be watching," he told.The iconic political leader, popularly known as 'Amma', passed away in December 2016 after 75 days of treatment. Jayalalithaa had been admitted to hospital on September 22 and the hospital despite all efforts lost the leader after she suffered a massive heart attack.