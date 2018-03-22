One ICU completely vacated for Jayalalithaa, CCTVs off: Apollo Hospital chief

Chennai: Responding to the allegations made by VK Sasikala that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minster Jayalalithaa was videographed four times when she was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospitals, its founder-chairman Prathap C Reddy on Thursday said that all CCTVs were switched off during her stay.
Pratap Reddy also mentioned that an Intense Care Unit (ICU) was completely vacated for Jayalalalithaa and she was the only patient there.
"Unfortunately they (CCTVs) were switched off. Jayalalithaa got admitted and one ICU was completely occupied only by her. So they removed the footage because they did not want everyone to be watching," he told.
The iconic political leader, popularly known as 'Amma', passed away in December 2016 after 75 days of treatment. Jayalalithaa had been admitted to hospital on September 22 and the hospital despite all efforts lost the leader after she suffered a massive heart attack.