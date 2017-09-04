One infiltrator from Pak killed by BSF: Station officer of RS Pura sector, J-K

[India], September 4 (ANI): In a series of firing that took place along the India-Pakistan border at RS Pura today, an infiltrator coming from Pakistan was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF), as per R. L. Chaudhary, the Station Officer of RS Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

"One person, who tried to infiltrate into India from Pakistan earlier today was killed by BSF," R. L. Chaudhary told ANI.

He also informed that there has been regular firing at frequent intervals from both sides.

Due to the ongoing situation, the BSF also halted civilians from crossing the high-risk area. "There's continuous firing for the last two hours. We are told that a Pakistani has been killed too, that's why we are stuck here. BSF is not allowing us to proceed on our way home," said a local of RS Pura. (ANI)