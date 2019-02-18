One jawan injured in encounter with Naxals in Chattisgarh

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): One District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan sustained injuries on Sunday after an exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals near the jungle area of Sonpur in Chhattisgarh, police said.

Around 10 to 15 Naxals were also injured in the firing that took place early on Sunday morning.

Troops from the Special Task Force (STF) and the DRG from Basingbahar, Sonpur and Kohkametta camps proceeded to the Irpanar, Ikmetta, Irakbhatti area after being informed about the presence of 200 Naxals.

"At around 10 a.m, there was a heavy exchange of fire near Ikkametta jungles, which lies 9 km south of Sonpur camp. The encounter lasted for over an hour and unable to stand the offensive, the Maoists retreated with their injured," an official said. One jawan, Dayaram Nuretti, sustained minor injuries and is condition is reported to be stable. (ANI)