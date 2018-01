[India] January 17 (ANI): One person died and one suffered severe injuries after a car rammed into a truck on 100 Feet Road in Delhi's Mehrauli area.

The incident took place on late Tuesday night.

The car, coming in high speed, lost its control and collided with a parked truck.

The body of the deceased, 20-years-old man, was sent for a post mortem while the injured was admitted to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

The police said an investigation is underway. (ANI)