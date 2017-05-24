One killed in fresh violence in UP's Saharanpur after Mayawati's visit, 24 arrested

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S Dubey on Wednesday assured that 24 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes between two communities in Saharanpur yesterday.





The fresh clashes occurred yesterday after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati's visit to the violence-hit area, in which one person was killed and several injured.





The state government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakhs to relative of a person who was killed during this incident.



SSP Dubey claimed that police and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary or Pradeshik Armed Constabulary, (UP-PAC) or just ( PAC) is also deployed in the affected area.

On May 5th, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between Dalits and Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages.

Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence.

However, BSP chief Mayawati said the state government has till now not provided relief and compensation to the victims of the violence.

She announced that the BSP would provide assistance of Rs. 50,000 to those whose houses have been burnt and Rs. 25,000 to those who have been injured in the violence.

"This is not right as it is the party of all communities. We want to create an equal society in the country. The party follows the path shown by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The BSP maintained the brotherhood and didn't let a single communal riot to take place during its rule," said Mayawati.