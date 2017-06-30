One killed, seven injured in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

[India], June 30 (ANI): One pilgrim was killed and seven others were injured in a landslide on Vaishno Devi shrine route near Himkoti on Friday.
The injured are taken to a nearby hospital and immediate treatment has been provided.
The state has been continuously witnessing heavy rains since a week; forcing authorities to suspend the Amarnath Yatra.
The Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu base camp have been stopped from proceeding towards the Valley in view of the blockade of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to landslides at some places. (ANI)