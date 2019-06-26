One lakh more people excluded from NRC in Assam

Guwahati: Over one lakh more people have been excluded from the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

An additional exclusion list names of 1,02,462 people to the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam on Wednesday.

These 1 lakh names have been excluded from the citizens register as they have been found to be ineligible for inclusion in the final draft of the NRC list.

People whose names have been excluded from the additional list will be informed individually through letters that will be delivered to their residential addresses. These people will have the opportunity to file their claims at the designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) till July 11.

Earlier, the draft published on July 30, 2018 included the names of 2.9 crore people out of total applications of 3.29 crore. Forty lakh people were left out in the draft. On Monday the state added another 1 lakh names to the list of those who have been left out of the NRC. The NRC in Assam is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court and the final list is scheduled to be released on July 31.