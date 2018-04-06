One militant killed in gunfight in Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: A militant was killed on Friday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.





Police said the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off an orchard field in Kangan following information that some militants were hiding there.





"When security forces closed in on the militants, they opened fire, triggering an encounter. A local militant has been killed in this operation," a police officer said.



As the fighting raged, civilians poured out of their homes and clashes with security forces, reports reaching here said.