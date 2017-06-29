One more farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

[India] June 29, (ANI): One more farmer has committed suicide on Thursday in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Maharia Barila, 55, committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Sehore, the home town of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh.

According to his family, Maharia was under debt of over one lakh and took such step for being unable to return the loan.

Around nine farmers had committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh within last 22 days.

A day before, a 65-year old farmer, named Nathu ji Meghwal, committed suicide by hanging himself in his fields.

Earlier, two debt-ridden farmers had committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad and Sagar. These incidents are coming days after the state's Mandsaur district witnessed a violent farmer protest. The farmer suicide is increasing by the day in the state, following Mandsaur farmers' agitation. (ANI)