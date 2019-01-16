One more succumbs to injuries in Goa factory blast, death toll at 2

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): Death toll reached two in Goa's cement factory blast, which took place on January 13, after one more injured worker succumbed to his injuries on late Tuesday night.

The deceased identified as Ashok Naik along with other workers sustained injuries in the boiler blast in a cement factory located in north Goa's Tuem Industrial Estate, police said.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Police Inspector Sandesh Chodankar said: "Another victim of boiler blast, Akhil Naik, who was seriously injured, died late on Tuesday night."

A total of nine workers were seriously injured in the blast, which occurred when the boiler chamber used for drying the cement bricks exploded. The blast damaged another unit and vehicles in the factory area as well. (ANI)