[India], Dec 5 (ANI): One Naxal was killed in an encounter by a battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the jungle of Duler in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Tuesday.

The encounter was carried out by the Cobra 201 Battalion of the CRPF.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Cobra Battalion, Prashant Jambolkar, confirmed the encounter.

The battalion also recovered one country-made gun during the operation, Jambolkar added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)