One person trapped as avalanche hits Kashmir

[Jammu and Kashmir], Mar 15 (ANI): An employee of a construction company was trapped in snow after an avalanche hit Sonamarg region of the Kashmir Valley on Thursday.

According to police, rescue work started soon after the avalanche hit Shitkari area of Sonamarg in the afternoon.

The Jammu and Kashmir police rescued the APCO Construction Company Pvt Ltd employee Dharam Prakash Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and evacuated him to a safe place following the incident.

An Earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale also hit Kishtwar district of Jammu region later in the evening.(ANI)