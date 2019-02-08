One policeman dead, 2 cops trapped in J-K avalanche

One policeman has been killed and at least two others remain trapped in the avalanche that buried a police post trapping 10 policemen in Kulgam district near the Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

On Friday, a search and rescue operation team recovered the body of one policeman and rescued four persons from the police post, which was demolished in the snowfall.

The region has been receiving continuous snowfall since Thursday which is obstructing the search and rescue operations of the authorities.

According to reports from Kinnaur's Barang village, the snowfall has also damaged apple orchards adding to the woes of the farmers. An intense western disturbance has caused fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Friday. (ANI)