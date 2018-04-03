One soldier killed in Krishna Ghati ceasefire violation

[India], Apr 3 (ANI): An Indian Army personnel injured during the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

20-year-old, Sepoy Mustapure Shubham Suryakant hailed from Maharashtra's Konerwadi village and is survived by his mother.

Apart from this, the condition of one of the three people injured during the incident is critical.

Pakistan Army on Tuesday restored to incessant and indiscriminate firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir using small arms, automatics, and mortars.

The firing began at around 7 a.m. in the morning. Indian Army retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. Last month, five civilians were killed and two were injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote sector. (ANI)