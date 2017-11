[India], November 22 (ANI): One soldier lost his life and two others were injured on Wednesday in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

One terrorist was also killed in the encounter.

The encounter broke out at Choken Post in Keran sector near the Line of Control (LoC) at about 7.30 a.m.

A search operation is still underway to locate remaining terrorists. (ANI)