& Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday apprehended a terrorist in Chadoora area of Budgam district.

Mohammad Seikh Unish was arrested by the troops of 178 Batallion of the CRPF and the state police.

The team also recovered four Underbarrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) shells from the possession of the terrorist.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)