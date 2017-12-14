One-way traffic opened on blocked Jammu-Srinagar NH

[India] Dec 14 (ANI): One-way traffic was opened on blocked Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday morning for stranded vehicles.

The Highway was blocked for three days due to snowfall and rains.

As season's first snowfall arrived at Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, the temperatures in some areas in the northern region dipped to minus four degrees.

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri area also received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, snow clearance work was underway on Mughal Road yesterday that connects Poonch and Shopian districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The national capital was engulfed in fog early Thursday morning as well. At least 13 trains were delayed, 10 cancelled and one rescheduled due to foggy weather and low visibility in Delhi yesterday. (ANI)