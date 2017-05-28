ONGC creates history, employees summit Mt Everest

[India], May 28(ANI): Three more ONGC employees - Santosh Kumar, Nirmal Kumar and Prabhat Gaurav have added on to the historic feat of scaling the Mount Everest.

With this, six ONGC employees have successfully accomplished Mission Everest .

Earlier, three ONGC employees Yogendar Garbiyal, N Jagoi and Rahul Jarngal had summited the Everest under the leadership of Padma Shri Loveraj Singh Dharamshaktu, Assistant Commandant, Border Security Force (BSF), representing Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF).

Santosh, Nirmal and Prabhat along with accompanying sherpas summited the Everest today. All members of the expedition are in good health condition. The three ONGC employees have returned to South Col (Camp 4), while the other team, that summited the Everest yesterday are back to the Everest Base Camp. Congratulating the achievement of the ONGC employees, CMD ONGC tweeted, "Filled with pride to know that three more ONGCians have scaled the Everest. Proud of Nirmal, Santosh and Prabhat on this achievement. Kudos!" The ONGC Everest Expedition is a phenomenal employee engagement initiative taken by ONGC - a world leader in oil and gas Exploration and Production. This is a unique HR initiative of ONGC to instill values of adventure, camaraderie, team spirit and bravado within the organization. The idea of Mission Everest was borne out of the team's successful completion of the Everest Base Camp Trek in October 2015. From then on, there has been no looking back. ONGC CMD has then exhorted all team members on their return to target Mt Everest. The IMF has been instrumental in the success of this expedition by not only providing training to the employees, but also preparing them for all the adverse conditions, under the mentorship of IMF president, Col H. S. Chauhan. With this achievement, ONGC has become one of the first corporates in the world to successfully scale the Everest. (ANI)