ONGC promoted skill development institute achieves 100 percent placement

[India] April 18 (ANI): The Skill Development Institute (SDI) Ahmedabad, promoted by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in association with other oil PSUs, has secured 100 percent placement for its very first batch of ninety students.

The ONGC said in a release that this is one of the first time that a full batch of students has been employed successfully after completing six months training in a Skill Development Institute.

The students were trained in three different trades i.e. Fitter Fabrication, Industrial Welding and Technician (Production) and have been offered job opportunities through campus interviews.

D.D. Misra, Director (HR), ONGC and President, Skill Development Society, Ahmedabad, handed over the appointment letters to the students. ONGC and Oil PSUs will continue to play a major role in the 'Skill India Mission'. They will play a critical role in training 40 crore people in India in different skills by 2022," he said. Misra added that the mutual cooperation and support that we have exhibited in setting up SDIs across the country is a fine example, for other Industry sectors to emulate. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship inaugurated the Skill Development Institute (SDI) at Adalaj, Ahmedabad on September 23, 2017, and the first batch graduated on April 16, 2018. The Institute has been established to achieve the National Skill Development Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which aims to empower the youth of the nation through skill training and capacity building. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has taken a step forward to establish Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council wherein six best in class Skill Development Institutes have been set up at Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi, Rae Bareilly, Guwahati and Ahmedabad by IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, GAIL, OIL, and ONGC respectively. More than 3000 students in these institutes from underprivileged background have been imparted training in various trades under different sector skill council. (ANI)