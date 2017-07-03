Onions sold at Rs. 2-4 per kg in Chhattisgarh's Koriya due to bumper harvest in MP

[India], July 3 (ANI): With the abundance of onion production in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh is reaping the benefits of it.

With the bumper harvest of onions leading to the extent of rotting onions, the traders in Madhya Pradesh have transported good quantity of the vegetable to its neighbour Chhattisgarh.

The prices have dipped down to a level where a sack of onion is available for a price between 100-250 rupees.

Where in the national capital, a kilogram of onion would cost around Rs. 60-80, the people of Chhattisgarh are able to buy the vegetable at a price as low as Rs. 2-4 per kilogram.

People can be seen thronging the place to buy quintals of onions available at such low prices. However, some leave disappointed due to being unable to procure it. (ANI)